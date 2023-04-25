Two Roundabouts Coming to Canton on West Tusc

If you travel on West Tuscarawas Street near Aultman Hospital in Canton you’re going to have to get used to a new kind of traffic pattern – Roundabouts in two spots. Mayor Tom Bernabei says those roundabouts will be located at Broad Avenue and Arlington Avenue. The project also calls for a median wall to be put up to prevent left turns. Public meetings will be held this summer and construction is expected to begin in 2025. The cost will range from 18 to 25 million dollars. The city is in the process of applying for grants.

He says new water and sewer lines will be added along with wider sidewalks and streetscape. Also, traffic will be maintained through out the construction process. This is just phase one of a three phase project that will reach all the way to Whipple Avenue.