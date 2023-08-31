News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Two Young Men are Dead in Akron after a Shooting

By Pam Cook
August 31, 2023 9:22AM EDT
WHBC News

Two young people are dead in a shooting in Akron that happened on Cole Avenue early yesterday evening.
Police went to the home and found a 20-year-old man on a porch with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital. He died late last night.
A 32-year old man was shot in the upper body and was also taken to the hospital in a private car. He was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.
Police are not releasing their names just yet as the investigation continues.

They do say they believe the shootings happened during a fight at the house but they aren’t sure of the exact circumstances. They are still in the process of combing through evidence and conducting interviews. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau

 

