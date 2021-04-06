University of Akron Biology Professor says the virus continues to mutate
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The team members are eligible for the vaccine under North Carolina's Phase 2 distribution which include residents 65 and older. Tyson and its partner Matrix Medical will deploy mobile health clinics and expert clinical staff to support vaccine access and education at its facilities. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods)
What does this mean? Should Americans worry about this? Is there reason to believe that the vaccines will no longer be effective? Listen to Jon’s conversation with Dr. Joel Duff.