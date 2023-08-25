UPDATE: Names Released of the 5 Family Members Found Dead in Lake Township

A horrific scene in Uniontown last night — Police went to a home on Carnation Avenue, NW in Uniontown to conduct a welfare check and discovered a family of five dead inside the home.

Uniontown Police have now released the names of the family members who succumbed to gunshot wounds: 46-year old Jason Dunham, 42-year old Melissa Dunham, 15-year old Renee Dunham, 12-year old Amber Dunham, and 9-year old Evan Dunham.

They are investigating it as a quadruple murder suicide. Police say it appears to have been a domestic dispute turned deadly. The coroners office and the Stark County Prosecutors office is investigating. They are not releasing any other information at this time.