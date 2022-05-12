      Weather Alert

Update On Guardians Covid Situation

Brian Novak
May 12, 2022 @ 5:09pm

Statement from Chris Antonetti, Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations

As a result of recent events, numerous members of our Major League coaching staff are currently in MLB Health and Safety protocols.  We continue to test team personnel and conduct contract tracing for the affected individuals. Carl Willis will serve as acting manager this weekend in Minneapolis and will be supported by other individuals throughout the organization until the members of our coaching staff are able to rejoin the team.” 

The following members of the Major League Coaching Staff are in MLB Health and Safety protocols:

Manager Terry Francona

Bench Coach DeMarlo Hale

Hitting Coach Chris Valaika

Asst Pitching Coach Joe Torres

First Base Coach Sandy Alomar

Third Base Coach Mike Sarbaugh

Major League Hitting Analyst Justin Toole

We expect to provide an additional update on Friday prior to our 5pm EDT clubhouse opening. 

