USFL Announces Promotional Schedule For 2023 Season In Canton

The USFL is making noise in its 2023 return to Canton, this time as one of the league’s four hub cities. And as the just-released promotional schedule suggests, families in attendance will have plenty of opportunities to match the players’ intensity on the field.

Highlighting the 11-game Canton schedule over six spring weekends is the recurring thundersticks giveaway. Each game, 500 pairs of inflated, sound-amplifying thundersticks will be given to young fans upon entry.

Other promotional highlights include bobbleheads, a 2-for-1 ticket special, Hats Off to Heroes Night, T-shirts, Hats, Ohio Football Legends, 80s Night and Can Coozies.

Season and individual game tickets are available for online purchase at theusfl.com and hofvillage.com with prices starting at $10 for one game and just $30 for all 11 regular-season games.

A Fan Fest entertainment area in the east end zone will be active before and during each game, featuring large inflatables and family-friendly activities.

Following is the complete schedule including game day themes and giveaways (all times ET):

● Sunday, April 23: Generals vs. Maulers at 1 p.m.

○ Home opener/Canton kickoff

○ Rally towels, t-shirts, thundersticks

○ Postgame block party in Play Action Plaza

● Sunday, April 23: Panthers vs. Stars at 7 p.m.

○ Rally towels, thundersticks

● Sunday, May 7: Breakers vs. Generals at 3 p.m.

○ “2-for-1” special (one ticket good for both games)

○ Small Business Showcase

○ Rally towels, t-shirts, thundersticks

● Sunday, May 7: Stallions vs. Maulers at 6:30 p.m.

○ Thundersticks

● Saturday, May 27: Stars vs. Maulers at 9 p.m.

○ Thundersticks

● Sunday, May 28: Panthers vs. Generals at 5:30 p.m.

○ Hats off to Heroes (military, first responders, doctors/nurses)

○ USFL hats, thundersticks

● Saturday, June 3: Gamblers vs. Maulers at noon

○ Thundersticks

● Sunday, June 4: Showboats vs. Generals at 1 p.m.

○ Ohio Football Legends/Kids Day

○ Autograph card/team photo, thundersticks

● Saturday, June 10: Panthers vs. Maulers at noon

○ Fan Appreciation Weekend

○ Pittsburgh Maulers bobbleheads, thundersticks

● Sunday, June 11: Stars vs. Generals at 7 p.m.

○ Fan Appreciation Weekend

○ 80s Night

○ Thundersticks, retro sunglasses

● Saturday, June 17: Maulers vs. Generals at 1 p.m.

○ USFL can coozie, thundersticks