USFL Canton Playoff Tickets Now On Sale

USFL RELEASE

Tickets are now on sale for the USFL North Division Championship, Saturday, June 24 and the USFL Championship, Saturday, July 1 to be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Prices range from $30 to $100 for the Division Championship and $33 to $120 for the Championship. Both games start at 8 p.m. Promotional discount rates for groups and season ticket holders are available. All tickets can be purchased online at theusfl.com.

Each game ticket also provides access to a special pregame fan celebration with entertainment to be announced soon.

The USFL is a spring professional football league playing in four hub cities, Canton among them. The Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals shared Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on the campus of the Hall of Fame Village during the regular season.

The matchup for the Division Championship will be determined this weekend, the final weekend of the regular season. Pittsburgh takes on New Jersey on Saturday, June 17 at 1 p.m. with the winner advancing to the playoffs. North Division foes Philadelphia and Michigan play Sunday, June 18 at 7 p.m. in Detroit to determine the other playoff participant.

Returning USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions have clinched one of the South Division Championship spots, while their opponent will be determined this weekend among Houston, Memphis and New Orleans.