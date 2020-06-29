Virtual Community Meetings to be held on Policing
WHBC News
The Stark County Collaborative on Race Relations will hold two virtual town hall-style meetings this week on policing. The first meeting will focus on the Canton Police Department’s practices and policies. That will take place Tuesday night at 7pm. The second meeting will be at 7pm Thursday, participants will discuss the practices of the Stark County Sheriff’s office and other police department. Jon Bozeka spoke with Canton Law Director Kristen Bates-Aylward who will play a key role in the Tuesday meeting.