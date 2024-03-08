We Change the Clocks on Sunday . . . Here Are Four More Things You Should Do This Weekend

Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend, so we change the clocks and lose an hour of sleep on Saturday night. But here are four other things you should ALSO do this weekend . . .

1. Change the batteries in your smoke alarm. It’s a good idea to change the batteries once a year, so doing it the same weekend as changing the clocks is an easy way to stay on top of it.

2. Restock your emergency kit. If you already have an emergency kit at home, go through it to make sure nothing has expired. If you DON’T have one, put one together this weekend.

3. Clean out your fridge, pantry, and medicine cabinet. Toss anything that’s expired or you’re no longer using, and use up anything that’s expiring soon.

4. Flip your mattress. Some mattresses should be flipped once or twice a year to avoid irregular wear, and it’s easy to remember if you do it the same weekend you change your clocks.

(Good Housekeeping)