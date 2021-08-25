Week #1, by the Numbers

8 wins, 11 loss’. Not a typical week one for Stark county teams. There were 3 games that consisted of Stark county teams playing each other and 2 of those games ended in overtime thrillers. Central and Fairless had to come from behind in the 4th quarter to force the overtime. Both of those teams scored in the 1st overtime and then went for the 2pt conversion to win the game. We had 1 team that pitched a shutout with Canton South winning 49-0 over Akron North.
It’s always interesting to see how Stark county does playing teams from outside the county in weeks 1,2, and 3. Week 2 has 14 teams playing out of Stark county opponents.
Go Stark County
Kudos for the week goes to both the Central and Fairless teams with their overtime wins.