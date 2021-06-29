What BIG Life change did YOU make during the Pandemic? Here’s the top 10!
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Puppies Cuddling
It’s been a weird year-and-a-half. But even while we were stuck inside, we still lived our lives. A new poll looked at the big life changes Americans made last year. Here are the top ten . . .
1. Adopted a pet. 18% of us did it in 2020.
2. Renovated your home, 13%.
3. Bought a car or motorcycle, 11%.
4. Moved to a new city or state, 9%.
5. Started a business from home, 7%.
6. Bought a new house or condo, 6%.
7. Added a swimming pool, 4%.
8. Retired, 4%.
9. Got married, 3%.
10. Had a baby or adopted, 3%.