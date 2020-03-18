What if a Restaurant or Bar doesn’t Close?
If you think authorities aren’t going to enforce coronavirus restrictions, think again. A restaurant and bar in Ohio is now boarded up because it stayed open when it shouldn’t have.
On Monday, police discovered 40 customers eating inside the Queen City Lounge, despite Governor Mike DeWine’s order that all restaurants and bars in the state stop serving food to dine-in customers. So on Tuesday, they came back with a work crew that put boards over all the building’s doors and windows, police say.
While Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate says officers weren’t necessarily happy about kicking out diners and boarding up the lounge, he notes Queen City’s owner had been warned before. “It pains us to have to do this,” Neudigate says. “This is new territory for your police department.”