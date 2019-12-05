      Weather Alert

What’s the worst thing you could do at a Holiday Party?

Pam Cook
Dec 5, 2019 @ 6:04am
Close-up of hands toasting champagne flutes during dinner party at home

The worst thing you can do at a party is show up SICK.  Everyone will hate you for it, especially if they get sick.  But here are some other guidelines to follow as well:

  1.  Show up sick
  2. Ask for food or drink they’re not serving
  3. Be the last one to leave
  4. Get too drunk
  5. Show up early
  6. Be on your phone all night
  7. Talk  about politics
  8. Show up without RSVPing
  9. Spill something
  10. Not bring food if you are supposed to.
