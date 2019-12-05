What’s the worst thing you could do at a Holiday Party?
Close-up of hands toasting champagne flutes during dinner party at home
The worst thing you can do at a party is show up SICK. Everyone will hate you for it, especially if they get sick. But here are some other guidelines to follow as well:
- Show up sick
- Ask for food or drink they’re not serving
- Be the last one to leave
- Get too drunk
- Show up early
- Be on your phone all night
- Talk about politics
- Show up without RSVPing
- Spill something
- Not bring food if you are supposed to.