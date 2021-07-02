      Weather Alert

What’s YOUR plan for the 4th of July Holiday? Most Americans will do this:

Pam Cook
Jul 2, 2021 @ 6:59am

22% of Americans feel like this Fourth of July is the first time they get to have a “normal” celebration since the pandemic started.  Got any plans?

Someone polled 1,500 people and asked what they’re doing this weekend.  Here’s what we’ve got planned.

1.  36% of us plan to spend a big part of our weekend relaxing at home.  That’s down from 41% last year when more people were worried about Covid.

2.  29% will go to a barbecue or picnic.  That’s up from 25% a year ago.

3.  29% will also get together with family, up five points from last year.

4.  Only 9% of us will go somewhere to see fireworks.  And 9% will also be setting off their own fireworks.  (A different survey found 1 in 3 of us will go see fireworks . . . and another one claims it’s 61%.  So . . . take your pick, I guess.)

5.  8% will go see a parade, or some other local event.

6.  5% of Americans are going to the beach this weekend.

7.  4% of us have a round of golf planned.

8.  3% will go camping or hiking.

9.  3% will go fishing.

10.  And some of us have less-exciting plans:  26% will watch TV . . . 12% will do yard work . . . 16% have chores to take care of . . . and 14% might do something, but don’t have plans yet.

