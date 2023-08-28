News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

WHBC Fox News Radio Labor Day Specials

By Pam Cook
August 28, 2023 11:48AM EDT
WHBC Fox News Radio Labor Day Specials
Labor day card or background.

Join News-Talk 1480 WHBC and Fox News Radio for special programing on Labor Day from 6am to Noon.

fox news

As we grow closer to the 2024 Presidential Election, poll after poll shows the biggest issue to voters is the economy. Democrats tout “Bidenomics” even though the majority of Americans disapprove of the economy under the current administration. Can Republicans take advantage of President Biden’s poor poll numbers on the issue?  Join Guy Benson and his guests as they break down solutions being offered by the candidates and discuss which party is making the better argument to American voters.

Fox News

This Labor Day, join FOX Nation Host and Host of the Getting Schooled Podcast Abby Hornacek, for FOX Nation Presents: Who Is…?. This hour-long special provides an intimate glimpse into the lives of some of Hollywood’s most iconic stars. From cultural icon Harrison Ford to “Mission Impossible” mogul Tom Cruise, Abby dives into who these actors are off-screen and the journey that led them to resounding success.

This holiday, let Abby lead you through the lives of Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tom Cruise, and Johnny Depp — four actors who have undoubtedly left their impact on the silver screen and the world.

Fox NewsThis Labor Day, FOX News Audio is bringing listeners closer to the crimes than they’ve ever been before. Join Emily Compagno, Host of the FOX True Crime Podcast, for a true crime Labor Day Special. Throughout the hour, Emily sits down with law enforcement agents, experts, and the people who lived the experience themselves, unlocking bone-chilling details from some of the nation’s most gripping investigations.

