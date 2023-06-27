News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

WHBC High School Football Season 79 – Check Out What’s NEW!

By Pam Cook
June 27, 2023 12:14PM EDT
Share
WHBC High School Football Season 79 – Check Out What’s NEW!
WHBC

The 2023 High School Football Season on WHBC Sports — Our 79th Season – As always, it’s MORE than just the game!

Check out the Broadcast Schedules BELOW

WHBC Radio Game of the Week on 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 (and whbc.com and mix941.com )
Dan Belford, Mark Miller, Kenny Roda and Denny Kinkead

WHBC Sports Stream Game of the Week at WHBCsports.com
Bill Morgan and Derek Faiello

Brand new this year!!  Our WHBC Youtube Game of the Week –
This is essentially our TV game BUT better…you’ll get the game live on our Youtube Channel and at Whbcsports.com   AND when its not live you will get it immediately after the game is over….right there…online and on our social media links – PLUS you can watch it back any time you want at our youtube channel as well.   How slick will it be?   It will have instant replays, sideline reports and so much more – you have to check it out!

Frank Cilona, SPECIAL Guest Color Analysts, Billy Beebe and Bob Jeffreys.    Subscribe to our youtube channel now and get notified when new games are available.

We offer so much outside of the games themselves — as we like to say “it’s more than just the game”

–St. Haralambos High School Football Coaches Show Live on 1480 WHBC
–Weekly coaches interviews with Kenny and JT
–The Aultcare Stadium Show every Friday Night at 6pm with Kenny Roda and Rick Worstell
–The WHBC Halftime Show on radio, stream and youtube
–The Hammersmith Insurance Scoreboard Show
–The Huddle – a fun recap with coaches and players every Saturday Morning on Youtube and whbc.com  with Kenny Roda and Billy Beebe
–WHBCSports.com for scores, stories, streams, replays and more.

The Best Massillon-Mckinley coverage around
Top Notch Playoff coverage
Our 79th Annual All County Banquet in November

WHBC Radio Game of the Week  

Thur    8/17         Sandy Valley @ Fairless 

Fri       8/18            Lake @ Alliance 

Fri       8/25           Glenoak @ Massillon

Fri       9/1           Northwest @ Louisville

Fri       9/8                  McKinley @ Perry

Fri       9/15                St. Edwards @ Massillon

Fri       9/22                McKinley @ Hoover

Fri       9/29                Lake @ Mckinley OR Mogadore @ Central Catholic

Fri       10/6                Fairless @ Canton South 

Fri       10/13              Perry @ Lake 

Fri       10/20              Canton South @ Northwest 

Sat     10/21              Massillon @ McKinley 

WHBC Youtube Game of the Week

Fri       8/18 Mentor @ Jackson

Fri       8/25 Dover @ Canton South

Fri       9/1 Euclid @ Perry

Fri       9/8 Hoover @ Louisville

Fri       9/15 Northwest @ Fairless

Fri       9/22 Jackson @ Lake

Fri       9/29 Orville @ Northwest

Fri       10/6 Hoover @ Lake

Fri       10/13             Glenoak @ McKinley

Fri       10/20             Jackson @ Hoover

Sat      10/21             Massillon @ McKinley

WHBCSports.com Stream Game of the Week 

Thur     8/17 Perry @ Central Catholic 

Fri 8/18 Valdosta, GA @ Massillon  or Buchtel @ Hoover

Fri        8/25 SVSM @ Perry

Fri        9/1 Brecksville @ Lake

Fri        9/8 Lake @ Glenoak

Fri        9/15 Green @ McKinley

Fri       9/22 Perry @ Louisville

Fri       9/29 CVCA @ Fairless

Fri       10/6 Green @ Perry

Fri       10/13 Triway @ Northwest

Fri       10/20 Malvern @ East Canton

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

DRC: Wagner Family Member Moved to Maximum Security Prison in Rhode Island
3

NWS: 9 Tornadoes in Northern Ohio Last Thursday
4

DeWine: Charges Serious as Former President Emerges Defiant from Federal Courtroom
5

77/30 Lane, Ramp Restrictions Expected to Come Down by Tuesday Morning