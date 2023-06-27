WHBC High School Football Season 79 – Check Out What’s NEW!
The 2023 High School Football Season on WHBC Sports — Our 79th Season – As always, it’s MORE than just the game!
Check out the Broadcast Schedules BELOW
WHBC Radio Game of the Week on 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 (and whbc.com and mix941.com )
Dan Belford, Mark Miller, Kenny Roda and Denny Kinkead
WHBC Sports Stream Game of the Week at WHBCsports.com
Bill Morgan and Derek Faiello
Brand new this year!! Our WHBC Youtube Game of the Week –
This is essentially our TV game BUT better…you’ll get the game live on our Youtube Channel and at Whbcsports.com AND when its not live you will get it immediately after the game is over….right there…online and on our social media links – PLUS you can watch it back any time you want at our youtube channel as well. How slick will it be? It will have instant replays, sideline reports and so much more – you have to check it out!
Frank Cilona, SPECIAL Guest Color Analysts, Billy Beebe and Bob Jeffreys. Subscribe to our youtube channel now and get notified when new games are available.
We offer so much outside of the games themselves — as we like to say “it’s more than just the game”
–St. Haralambos High School Football Coaches Show Live on 1480 WHBC
–Weekly coaches interviews with Kenny and JT
–The Aultcare Stadium Show every Friday Night at 6pm with Kenny Roda and Rick Worstell
–The WHBC Halftime Show on radio, stream and youtube
–The Hammersmith Insurance Scoreboard Show
–The Huddle – a fun recap with coaches and players every Saturday Morning on Youtube and whbc.com with Kenny Roda and Billy Beebe
–WHBCSports.com for scores, stories, streams, replays and more.
The Best Massillon-Mckinley coverage around
Top Notch Playoff coverage
Our 79th Annual All County Banquet in November
WHBC Radio Game of the Week
Thur 8/17 Sandy Valley @ Fairless
Fri 8/18 Lake @ Alliance
Fri 8/25 Glenoak @ Massillon
Fri 9/1 Northwest @ Louisville
Fri 9/8 McKinley @ Perry
Fri 9/15 St. Edwards @ Massillon
Fri 9/22 McKinley @ Hoover
Fri 9/29 Lake @ Mckinley OR Mogadore @ Central Catholic
Fri 10/6 Fairless @ Canton South
Fri 10/13 Perry @ Lake
Fri 10/20 Canton South @ Northwest
Sat 10/21 Massillon @ McKinley
WHBC Youtube Game of the Week
Fri 8/18 Mentor @ Jackson
Fri 8/25 Dover @ Canton South
Fri 9/1 Euclid @ Perry
Fri 9/8 Hoover @ Louisville
Fri 9/15 Northwest @ Fairless
Fri 9/22 Jackson @ Lake
Fri 9/29 Orville @ Northwest
Fri 10/6 Hoover @ Lake
Fri 10/13 Glenoak @ McKinley
Fri 10/20 Jackson @ Hoover
Sat 10/21 Massillon @ McKinley
WHBCSports.com Stream Game of the Week
Thur 8/17 Perry @ Central Catholic
Fri 8/18 Valdosta, GA @ Massillon or Buchtel @ Hoover
Fri 8/25 SVSM @ Perry
Fri 9/1 Brecksville @ Lake
Fri 9/8 Lake @ Glenoak
Fri 9/15 Green @ McKinley
Fri 9/22 Perry @ Louisville
Fri 9/29 CVCA @ Fairless
Fri 10/6 Green @ Perry
Fri 10/13 Triway @ Northwest
Fri 10/20 Malvern @ East Canton