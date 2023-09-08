WHBC’s Live and Local w/ Jordan Miller at The Stark County Sheriff’s Office – Facial Reconstruction Press Conference PICS INSIDE
September 8, 2023 7:49AM EDT
Jordan Miller hosted his show, Live and Local, from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning as officials unveiled a forensic facial reconstruction of a man who was found dead 22 years ago in Canton. He interviewed Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Stark County Sheriff George Maier, and the artist behind the facial reconstruction, Samantha Mohlnar.
See the photo gallery below
More about: