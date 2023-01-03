When the Weather Turns Nasty – Turn to the WHBC Alert Center

Close portrait of little boy, catching snowflakes at winter time, outdoors.

It’s that time of year – we never know what Mother Nature has in store. But, no matter what she throws at us we’ll be ready!

When bad weather hits turn to the 1480 WHBC Alert Center. Breaking news, cancellations, weather alerts – all in one place and brought to you by our friends at Sarta! Just click on the “closings and delays” tab on the home page.

And don’t forget to listen to Pam Cook and Jim Michaels on Canton’s Morning News. They’ll have all the information you need to get your day started and to keep you and your family safe. 5:30am to 10:00am on 1480 WHBC.