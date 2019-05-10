Who Knew it Is Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week in Stark County?

May 6 to 10 was designated as Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week in Stark County by Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health. CEO Joe French, along with Marketing coordinator, Melissa Coultas was a guest on the Gary River Show Friday morning to talk about that organizations efforts to raise awareness.

C&A currently partners with seven Stark County School Districts – Alliance, Canton and Massillon city schools and Marlington, Plain, Sandy Valley and Tuslaw local school districts. Beginning in August, at the start of the 2019-2020 school year, C&A will service Lake Local Schools.

Throughout this week, a brief morning announcement was be read in each school building reinforcing a positive message. Each school were also given two posters to be hung in their school building throughout the month of May.

For more information regarding raising children’s mental health awareness, please contact Melissa Coultas at 330-454-7917, ext. 117 or email mcoultas@childandadolescent.org