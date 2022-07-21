News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Wishes Can Happen Helps Brain Cancer Survivor with Unique Wish

By Pam Cook
July 21, 2022 7:32AM EDT
The 15th Annual Aultcare Wish-a-thon to benefit Wishes Can Happen is coming up August 11th and 12th and we love to share the stories of all of the wonderful kids and young adults your donations have helped.  This young lady, Molly Oldham, is one of them.  BUT — there’s a twist – her wish is not your typical splurge on herself…listen as she speaks with Pam Cook about her plans after battling brain cancer for three years:

