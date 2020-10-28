      Breaking News
Woman Possibly Murdered in Plain Township

Pam Cook
Oct 28, 2020 @ 11:58am
WHBC News

The Stark County Sheriff is investigating the apparent murder of a 29-year old Canton woman early this morning in Plain Township.

Deputies went to the 6000 block of Frazier Avenue, NW in Plain Township this morning and found Morgan Fox in a vehicle in the driveway.  They say she had died from a gunshot to the head.

No other information has been released.  This case remains under investigation by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Stark County Coroner’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone  with information on this incident please contact them

