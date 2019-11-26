Would you eat THIS for a Billion Dollars? Oh My!

      Weather Alert

Pam Cook
Nov 26, 2019 @ 6:46am

You’re about to eat a bunch of delicious food this Thursday.  But let’s focus on DISGUSTING stuff for a second . . .

Over 100,000 people recently took an online survey that asked, “would you eat this for a BILLION DOLLARS”?  And yes, there are things we wouldn’t chow down on for that much dough.  Here are ten questions, and how people answered . . .

1.  Would you eat a whole, raw chicken that’s rotten?  Only 27% would do it for a billion dollars.

2.  Would you drink gallon of clean toilet water from the bowl, right after something REALLY disgusting got flushed?  44% said yes, they would.

3.  Eat a large bowl of freshly clipped toenails?  Only 27% would do it.

4.  A plate of spaghetti with LOTS of dandruff sprinkled on it.  56% said yes.

5.  A cupcake made of earwax.  Only 10% would do it.

6.  Drink a gallon of blood.  39% said yes.  It didn’t specify whose blood.

7.  Eat a very large LIVE rat?  Only 7% would do it.

8.  A footlong sandwich full of live cockroaches?  20% said yes.

9.  A gallon of year-old expired milk.  18% would drink it for a billion dollars.

10.  Would you eat your PET?  13% said yes.

 

 

(BuzzFeed)

