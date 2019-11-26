Would you eat THIS for a Billion Dollars? Oh My!
You’re about to eat a bunch of delicious food this Thursday. But let’s focus on DISGUSTING stuff for a second . . .
Over 100,000 people recently took an online survey that asked, “would you eat this for a BILLION DOLLARS”? And yes, there are things we wouldn’t chow down on for that much dough. Here are ten questions, and how people answered . . .
1. Would you eat a whole, raw chicken that’s rotten? Only 27% would do it for a billion dollars.
2. Would you drink gallon of clean toilet water from the bowl, right after something REALLY disgusting got flushed? 44% said yes, they would.
3. Eat a large bowl of freshly clipped toenails? Only 27% would do it.
4. A plate of spaghetti with LOTS of dandruff sprinkled on it. 56% said yes.
5. A cupcake made of earwax. Only 10% would do it.
6. Drink a gallon of blood. 39% said yes. It didn’t specify whose blood.
7. Eat a very large LIVE rat? Only 7% would do it.
8. A footlong sandwich full of live cockroaches? 20% said yes.
9. A gallon of year-old expired milk. 18% would drink it for a billion dollars.
10. Would you eat your PET? 13% said yes.
(BuzzFeed)