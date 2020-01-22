You can win a new car! Check this out

      Weather Alert

Volvo reveals its first fully electric car, the XC40, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Volvo is betting on safety to give you a new car.
During the Super Bowl, if one team scores a safety, Volvo will give away $1 million worth of cars to people who entered the contest.
The promotion is to recognize the safety of Volvo vehicles and their 1 million lives saved by their innovations.
When you sign up for the contest, you’ll be able to design your own Volvo.

