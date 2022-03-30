You thought it was High Class? NOW, it is NOT! Check out the list HERE
If you’re old enough, you probably remember . . . years ago . . . when you’d see a giant, 10-foot satellite dish outside someone’s house and think, “Wow, they must be rich.”
Now, you might think they’re too cheap or lazy to get rid of it.
There’s a new thread online where people are talking about things that USED to mean you were UPPER class that now signal that you’re LOWER class. And here are the highlights:
A 35-inch TV . . . wall-to-wall carpeting . . . carpeting in your bathrooms . . . flip-phones . . . lots of shares in Blockbuster Video . . . having a wallet with a long plastic sleeve of credit cards . . . dial-up Internet . . . waterbeds . . . wallpaper . . .
Smoking cigarettes . . . and, going back about a hundred years ago, poor people had horses and rich people had cars.