You thought it was High Class? NOW, it is NOT! Check out the list HERE

Pam Cook
Mar 30, 2022 @ 8:33am
old phone

If you’re old enough, you probably remember . . . years ago . . . when you’d see a giant, 10-foot satellite dish outside someone’s house and think, “Wow, they must be rich.”

Now, you might think they’re too cheap or lazy to get rid of it.

There’s a new thread online where people are talking about things that USED to mean you were UPPER class that now signal that you’re LOWER class.   And here are the highlights:

A 35-inch TV . . . wall-to-wall carpeting . . . carpeting in your bathrooms . . . flip-phones . . . lots of shares in Blockbuster Video . . . having a wallet with a long plastic sleeve of credit cards . . . dial-up Internet . . . waterbeds . . . wallpaper . . .

Smoking cigarettes  . . . and, going back about a hundred years ago, poor people had horses and rich people had cars.

