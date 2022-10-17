Young Man Dead in Canton Shooting; Woman Injured

WHBC News

Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman early this morning.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street NW near Cleveland Avenue. When they got there they found two victims in the living room. 21-year old Javontae Conner of Canton was dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the torso. 18-year old Timnashia Wilson of Canton was shot in the stomach and was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information in regards to this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police