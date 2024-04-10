News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Bicyclist Injured by SUV in Lexington Township

By Pam Cook
April 10, 2024 11:39AM EDT
Courtesy Stark County Sheriff’s Office

A 62-year old Alliance man is hospitalized after he was struck by an SUV while riding his bicycle on Rockhill Avenue in Lexington Township last night.  Stark County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a crash around 6:00pm last night.

The operator of the bike, Richard McPherson, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.  Deputies say the SUV failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Bolton Street NE and struck McPherson.  The SUV driver was not hurt.  Sheriff’s officials are still investigating.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, 330-430-3800.  For more information, contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office’s Director of Community Engagement at 330-430-3889. Citizens can also communicate with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office using the mobile app,

