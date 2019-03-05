12 Dribbles for the GlenOak vs Aurora Girls Regional Semi-Final

1. GlenOak has only been to the regionals 3 other times. 1988, 1989 & 1990, all under then head coach Gary Isler. All 3 times, they won the regional championship and advanced to Columbus.

2. GlenOak has won 19 straight games. If they beat Aurora, 20 straight wins will be a school record.

3. GlenOak is extremely balanced, they have 7 girls averaging about 7 points or more. Addison Mucci, Jade Abdulla, Lexi Lemire, Aniyah Hall, MaKenzie Green, Erica Warren & Hayley Smith. Here’s the crazy part, of that group — Abdulla is the lone senior.

4. Hayley Smith is coming off one of her best games of the season in GlenOak’s district final win over Hoover. She had 21 points, (was 10-12 from floor), 3 rebounds, 2 assists , 2 steals & 1 block.

5. MaKenzie Green is starting to make a big difference for GlenOak. In GlenOak’s 3 playoff wins — She is averaging 9.7ppg, shooting 59% from the field, 80% from distance & 83% from the line. Her play gets better with each game.

6. Aurora has a star in the making and her name is Shyanne Sellers. She is the youngest daughter of former NBA player Brad Sellers. In Aurora’s district final win over Stow 51-48 — She had 40 points and 15 rebounds.

7. In the playoffs, Shy has been anything but — Try something to the tune of 34.3ppg, 12.3rpg, 3.7apg, 1.7spg. She is accounting for 56% of their scoring in the postseason.

8. Sellers is receiving offers from a number of top flight D1 colleges & the kicker is that she is only a sophomore.

9. This is Aurora’s first trip to the regional stage of the postseason. They are currently in the midst of a 17 game winning streak.

10. Aurora’s lone loss this season is to Nordonia, a team that is no longer in the playoffs. The Lady Greenmen enter this game 24-1.

11. Aurora’s 2nd leading scorer is Shayla Sellers, the older sister of Shyanne. She is a senior & averages 9ppg.

12. You can listen to the game on 1480 WHBC & WHBC.COM as Jon Bozeka (pbp), Bob Jeffreys (stats) & guest color analyst in Minerva Boys Coach Shawn Green.