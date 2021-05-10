A Glass Bottom Bridge – and it shatters! Check out the stomach turning incident HERE
This is the stuff of nightmares. A tourist was crossing a glass-bottomed bridge in China over 300 feet in the air when winds of 90mph twisted and shattered the bridge, leaving the man dangling far above the ground. The glass apparently didn’t shatter; instead, the winds twisted the bridge and caused the glass panels to fall out.
Online reaction is not mixed! A lot of people wouldn’t step foot on a glass bottom bridge and they’re saying so on Twitter, where a “before and after” picture of the bridge has gone viral. Glass-bottomed bridges are popular in China, with some of them around 900 feet above the ground.
The man was able to crawl back to safety with guidance from firefighters, police, and forestry and tourism workers then taken to the hospital for counseling. The park was closed for what reports called “a brief period” before reopening to the public.
