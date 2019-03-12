A Logical Approach to the Change to Green Energy

Climate change remains a constant story in the news as scientists and political leaders grapple with solutions for serious environmental problems.

One of the latest proposals is called the Green New Deal, a controversial resolution in Congress, co-sponsored by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.). The document outlines plans to cut emissions 40 to 60 percent by 2030, eliminate America’s dependence on fossil fuels, neutralize human-caused greenhouse gases by 2050, and create millions of family-supporting jobs.

Should we adopt it?

Author and scientist, Jack Kerfoot joined Gary Rivers on Tuesday and offered a logical approach to the need for renewable energy.

His solution?

Follow the example of Minnesota and New Jersey. Let states work with the energy industry to develop a plan that works for their region!

Jack Kerfoot is the author of Fueling America: An Insider’s Journey, and the principal of JL Kerfoot Energy Services. Kerfoot, a scientist who received a B.S. in geophysics from the University of Oklahoma, worked with scientists, bureaucrats, ministers, sheiks and potentates on energy projects around the world, and he blogs at Our Energy Conundrum at jackkerfoot.com .

