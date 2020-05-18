      Weather Alert

A New American Idol is named AND we get a New Version of “We are the World”!

Pam Cook
May 18, 2020 @ 5:51am

On last night’s “American Idol” finale, LIONEL RICHIE dusted off his old standby “We Are the World”.  But this time he did it IDOL-STYLE, with this season’s Top 11, plus a collection of past stars . . . including:

Alejandro ArandaFantasia BarrinoGabby BarrettJordin SparksKatharine McPheeKellie PicklerLaine HardyLauren AlainaPhillip PhillipsRuben Studdard, and Scotty McCreery.  (Check it out here.)

As for the results, JUST SAM is your Season 18 winner.  She edged out ARTHUR GUNN for the title.

 

