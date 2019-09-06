Afghan Girl Photographer, Steve McCurry in Canton
Tim Belden, owner of the Joseph Saxton Art Gallery, was on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning to talk about the visit this afternoon and tomorrow by internationally-known photographer, Steve McCurry.
McCurry is here to talk about his new book, “My Life in Pictures”
On Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., McCurry will be at the Joseph Saxton Gallery of Photography in downtown Canton to sign copies of “Steve McCurry: A Life in Pictures,” a lavish 392-page coffee-table book that chronicles his celebrated career comprehensively in vivid color images and engrossing biographical text written by his sister, Bonnie.
In many of his portraits, photographer Steve McCurry captures an arresting intimacy with his subjects as they gaze directly into the lens.
Copies will sell for $55.
At 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the gallery, in a free program, McCurry will be interviewed by Gary Rivers of WHBC-AM and field questions from the audience.