Al-Anon’s Alateen Meeting on Wheels Focuses on Teens Dealing With Substance Abuse
Al-Anon’s Pat King the District Outreach Coordinator, Pat King, was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday Morning.
September 18th is the date for an Alateen Meeting on Wheels —an actual Alateen meeting run by teens whose lives have been affected by drinking or substance abuse from someone in their family or circle of friends.
The first Meeting on Wheels, held 3 months ago. This meeting, held at the Metropolitan Center on Cleveland Ave., is being coordinated with Project Rebuild and CommQuest.
Dinner is being provided at the event, which runs from 4:30p to 6:30pm.
LEARN MORE