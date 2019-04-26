Blue Streak Buddy Program at Lake Deemed an Overwhelming Success.

Senior Morgan Mauller, 8th grade student Taylor Dinger, joined 7th grader, Inna Nazarchuk, on the Gary Rivers show Thursday, April 25, 2019 to discuss Lake’s Blue Streak Buddies program.

The Blue Streak Buddy program is in its third year and has seemed to have positively affected the entire student body.

The goals of the program include creating friendships, sharing experiences and gaining a better appreciation for all classmates. The program allows interaction and relationships between students of differing backgrounds and abilities.

Together, students participate in activities like an in-school Christmas party, attending a RubberDucks game or working together on an MH classroom assignment.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW