Bluecoats Keep Performing as they prepare for Akron

The Canton Bluecoats took party in shows this week at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland and in Glassboro, New Jersey as part of their 2022 Drum Corps International summer tour.

At the home of the Midshipmen the corps placed 2nd in a field of eight World Class groups with a score of 93.55. In 1st place. And remaining undefeated on the season, was the Blue Devils, from Concord, California, with a score of 94.975. Placing 3rd was the Cadets, from Allentown, Pennsylvania, with a score of 90.15.

In 4th – 8th were Crossmen (San Antonio, TX), Troopers (Casper, Wyoming), Academy (Tempe, Arizona), Genesis (Austin, Texas), and Jersey Surf (Mt. Holly, New Jersey).

On Wednesday in Glassboro the Bluecoats again placed 2nd, but raised their score to a season high 93.8. Winning the shows was the Boston Crusaders with the highest score in their history at 95.2. in 3rd place were the Cadets with a score of 90.45.

Placing 4th – 8th were Blue Knights (Denver, Colorado), Crossmen (San Antonio, Texas), Troopers, Academy, and show host Jersey Surf.

The Bluecoats will next compete in the DCI Eastern Championship on August 5 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. At this show half of the World Class corps, including Bluecoats, compete on Friday night with the other half on Saturday night with the same judging panel. Those shows will help determine the seeding order for the DCI World Championship, Aug 11-13, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Tickets are now on sale for the August 8 “DCI Tour of Champions – Akron” to be held at Infocision Stadium. The show will feature eight DCI World Class corps and the 400+ members of the Bluecoats 50th Anniversary alumni corps. Tickets can be purchased online at the Bluecoats or DCI web sites.