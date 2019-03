Chicago Bears offensive guard Bryan Witzmann (78) sets to block against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. The Bears won the game 23-16.(Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

For Immediate Release

March 22, 2019

The Cleveland Browns have signed free agent OL Bryan Witzmann.

Witzmann is 6-7, 320 pounds and is officially entering his fifth NFL season out of South Dakota State. Originally signed by Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Witzmann has started 20 of his 37 career games with Kansas City (2016-17) and Chicago (2018). He started seven games at right guard for the Bears in 2018. Witzmann is a native of Houlton, Wis.