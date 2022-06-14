Canton City Council Honors our Joe Palmisano
At Monday night’s Canton City Council meeting, WHBC’s semi-retired host and color analyst for high school football Joe Palmisano sat waiting to offer a presentation on his recent trip to Ukraine. Little did he know he was about to he honored by the city for his unselfish acts. Joe says “they told me I had 3 minutes to speak – when have I ever been able to speak for just 3 minutes!” Check out the discussion of that and more with Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei with Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning New here: