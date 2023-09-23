Canton Man Dies in Early Friday Crash

Police believe speeding may have been the cause of a crash that took the life of a 35-year old Canton man early yesterday.

Ohio Highway Patrol Troopers say around 5 yesterday morning Derrick Hill was headed east on 12th street near Perry Drive when his car went off the right side of the road, then travelled back across and went off the left side hitting a tree. He died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.