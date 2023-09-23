News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Man Dies in Early Friday Crash

By Pam Cook
September 23, 2023 7:39AM EDT
Courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

Police believe speeding may have been the cause of a crash that took the life of a 35-year old Canton man early yesterday.
Ohio Highway Patrol Troopers say around 5 yesterday morning Derrick Hill was headed east on 12th street near Perry Drive when his car went off the right side of the road, then travelled back across and went off the left side hitting a tree. He died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.

