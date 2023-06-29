News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Man Stabbed to Death – City Man Charged

By Pam Cook
June 29, 2023 10:35AM EDT
WHBC News

A 54-year old Canton man is dead – the victim of a stabbing Wednesday Night.    Canton Police say they were called to  the 22-hundred block of Tuscarawas Street East because a  man was stabbing another man.  When they got there they found one of the men, Keith Griggs,  in the back of the building with numerous stab wounds to his upper body.  He was taken to Aultman Hospital where he died a short time later.  The suspect, 38-year old Willis Kennedy of Canton was arrested nearby and charged with Aggravated Murder.    The investigation continues. Anyone with any information regarding to this crime is asked to contact the Canton
Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.   Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County

