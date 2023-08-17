Cavaliers Release 2023-2024 Regular Season Schedule

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MARCH 26: Evan Mobley #4 celebrates with Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their 2023-24 NBA regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek, the organization’s official ticketing partner. The season tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 25 on the road against Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET followed by a home opener back-to-back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, Oct. 27 versus Oklahoma City at 7:30 p.m. ET and Saturday, Oct. 28 versus Indiana at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are slated to play 82 regular season games, including 17 weekend home dates comprised of seven Friday games, three Saturday games and seven Sunday games.

The Wine & Gold will also make 17 national television appearances this upcoming season:

3 games on TNT (Oct. 31 vs. New York, Nov. 21 at Philadelphia and Feb. 1 at Memphis).

6 games on ESPN (Jan. 17 vs. Milwaukee, Feb. 14 vs. Chicago, Feb. 23 at Philadelphia, March 3 vs. New York, March 10 vs. Brooklyn, April 3 at Phoenix).

8 games on NBA TV (Nov. 11 at Golden State, Nov. 13 at Sacramento, Dec. 14 at Boston, Dec. 16 vs. Atlanta, Dec. 29 vs. Milwaukee, Jan. 11 vs. Brooklyn in NBA Paris Game, March 29 vs. Philadelphia, and March 31 at Denver).

The Nov. 21st TNT game versus Philadelphia will also air on ESPN Radio.

Highlights of the home schedule for the 2023-24 season include a visit from the NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Nov. 19 and a pair of visits from the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat on Nov. 22 and March 20. Cleveland will also host the Chicago Bulls for a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day game on Jan. 15. Additional marquee opponents coming to Cleveland only once this season include the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 5, the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 25, the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 7, the Phoenix Suns on March 11, and the Memphis Grizzlies on April 10. The Cavaliers will also travel to Paris on Jan. 11 to host Brooklyn at Accor Arena for the franchise’s first-ever game in Europe and third internationally played game in franchise history. The Cavaliers traveled to China in 2007, and Brazil in 2015 during preseason action.

Cleveland will also participate in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, with Group Play games taking place on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. The Cavaliers are set to compete in East Group A with four games against teams in their pool: Nov. 3 at Indiana, Nov. 17 vs. Detroit, Nov. 21 at Philadelphia and Nov. 28 vs. Atlanta. Eight teams (four per conference) will advance from Group Play into the Knockout Rounds. The advancing teams will be the six group winners and two “wild cards” (the team from each conference with the best record in Group Play games that finished second in its group). The Knockout Rounds will consist of single-elimination games in the Quarterfinals (Monday, Dec. 4 and Tuesday, Dec. 5 in NBA market), Semifinals (Thursday, Dec. 7) and Championship (Saturday, Dec. 9). The Semifinals and Championship will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All In-Season Tournament games will count toward the regular-season standings except the Championship game.

The losing teams in the Quarterfinals in each conference will play each other in a regular season game on Dec. 8. Each of the 22 teams that do not advance to the Quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament will be assigned two regular season games (one home game and one away game) that will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 8. A formulaic approach will determine the matchups for these 22 games using the Group Play standings in each conference (fifth through 15th). Two of the 22 games will be scheduled cross-conference because there will be an odd number of teams in each conference that do not advance to the Quarterfinals. These cross-conference games will be scheduled between bottom-finishing teams in Group Play subject to travel constraints, and no team will play more than one of its two games cross-conference. The other 20 games will be scheduled within conference featuring teams that are otherwise scheduled to play each other three times over the course of the season wherever possible.

The Cavaliers are scheduled to match up against each Eastern Conference opponent four times with the exception of Charlotte (two home, one away), Miami (two home, one away), New York (two home, one away), Boston (one home, two away), Orlando (one home, two away) and Toronto (one home, two away). Each Western Conference opponent will play the Cavaliers twice – once at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and once on the road. Additional games against opponents can be added pending Cleveland’s In-Season Tournament results.

Other ‘stats’ on the 2023-24 schedule include:

15 sets of back-to-back games , including four home-home sets (Oct. 27-28, Nov. 25-26, Dec. 20-21 and March 10-11), five home-road sets (Oct. 31-Nov. 1, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Feb. 22-23, Feb. 27-28, March 5-6), four road-road sets (Dec. 11-12, Feb. 7-8, April 2-3 and April 6-7) and two road-home sets (Nov. 21-22, March 24-25).

The Cavaliers will have a five-game homestand over nine days from Nov. 22-30 , featuring contests versus Miami (Nov. 22), L.A. Lakers (Nov. 25), Toronto (Nov. 26), Atlanta (Nov. 28) and Portland (Nov. 30). They also have a six-game homestand, which includes the NBA Paris Game on Jan. 11 vs. Brooklyn, and games in Cleveland against Washington (Jan. 3 and Jan. 5), San Antonio (Jan. 7), Chicago (MLK Day on Jan. 15) and Milwaukee (Jan. 17).

Two of Cleveland’s four In-Season Tournament games will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Nov. 17 vs. Detroit and Nov. 28 vs. Atlanta).

Cleveland’s longest road trip spans five games over eight days from March 31-April 7. The team also has two four-game road trips (Nov. 8-15 and Jan. 20-26), three three-game road trips (Dec. 11-14, Feb. 7-10 and March 13-18) and five two-game road trips (Nov. 1-3, Feb. 1-3, Feb. 23-25, Feb. 28-March 1, March 22-24).

National holiday games include Halloween (Oct. 31 vs. New York), Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11 at Golden State), Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 22 vs. Miami), New Year’s Day (Jan. 1 at Toronto), MLK Day (Jan. 15 vs. Chicago), Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14 vs. Chicago) and Easter (March 31 at Denver).

Two matinee games at home this season – Sunday, Jan. 7 vs. San Antonio (1 p.m. ET) and Sunday, April 14 vs. Charlotte (1 p.m. ET).

The Cavaliers will play 17 games in March, their most in any months during the 2023-24 season. Cleveland will also play four games in October, 15 games in November, 13 games in December, 13 games in January, 13 games in February, and seven games in April.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single game tickets for all regular season home games and two preseason home games for the 2023-2024 season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 22 at Noon at Cavs.com/Schedule. To sign up for presale access to single game tickets prior to the general public, fans can create a free Cavs United profile, presented by Bread Financial, at Cavs.com/United. Tickets will be distributed through SeatGeek, the Cavs official ticketing partner.

Cavs United member on-sale begins Monday, August 21 at 9:00 a.m.

Cavs United free profile presale begins Monday, August 21 at 12:00 p.m.

General public on-sale begins Tuesday, August 22 at 12:00 p.m.

SeatGeek Marketplace sale begins Thursday, August 24 at 12:00 p.m.

Fans can also follow @cavs on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok as well as Cavs.com for ticket and broadcast updates throughout the season.