      Breaking News
Wednesday Update: More PPE Coming to Ohio, Better Outline on Face Covering Requirements

Cleveland Indians Update on CMN

Jon Bozeka
Apr 30, 2020 @ 9:42am
An injured Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor talks to a teammate in the dugout during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Monday, March 11, 2019, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Pam was joined by Jim Rosenhaus, one of the Indians play-by-play announcers. They discussed how the Indians & WHBC will re-air the 22 game winning streak from 2017. There was also a discussion of tickets and potentially getting back to baseball with a new plan.

LISTEN HERE

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon