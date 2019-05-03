Corey Kluber Placed On 10-Day IL

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber, right, leaves during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Miami. Kluber was hit by a single hit by Marlins' Brian Anderson. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Cleveland Indians placed pitcher Corey Kluber (fractured right ulna) on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to May 2.

To fill the roster spot, the team recalled pitcher Jon Edwards from AAA Columbus.

Kluber was struck by a line-drive in the 5th inning on Wednesday night in Miami, sending him to the Injured List for the third time in his career. He has posted a 2-3 mark with a 5.80 ERA in seven starts to date in 2019 (35.2IP, 44H, 23ER, 15BB, 38SO, 9.6 SO per 9.0 IP).

Corey was examined at the Cleveland Clinic yesterday afternoon by Dr. Steven Maschke, who performed x-rays and a CT scan. The exam confirmed the non-displaced fracture of Kluber’s right ulna and surgery is not indicated presently. He will be re-examined at the Cleveland Clinic in three-to-four weeks. No other specifics on a timetable for a return were announced.

Edwards, 31, opened the season on the Major League roster, posting a 1.80 ERA (5.0IP, 4H, 1R/ER, 5BB, 3SO) in five relief appearances for Cleveland prior to his April 13th option to AAA Columbus. At Triple-A, he has held batters to an .050 (1-for-2) average against while sporting a 1.42 ERA in five outings (6.1IP, 1H, 1ER, 2BB, 70SO). He also served as the “26th-player” for the club’s doubleheader against Atlanta on April 20.