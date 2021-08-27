      Weather Alert

Couple Killed on Motorcycle in Plain Township Identified

Pam Cook
Aug 27, 2021 @ 11:49am

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff has now identified the couple that was riding a motorcyle last night and died in a three-vehicle crash in Plain Township

The driver of the motorcycle, 67-year-old Charles R. Wise of Plain Township and the motorcycle passenger, 66-year-old Virginia E. Wise of Plain Township were
pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says the bike struck a car that pulled out in front of it in the 1100 block of Applegrove Street at Marelis Avenue NE, just east of Market Avenue.

The motorcycle was then hit by a pickup truck.

The car driver needed hospital treatment.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Man Killed in One-Vehicle Tuscarawas Crash
ATF Offers Reward in Search for Four Remaining 'Shorb Bloc' Gang Members
During Gang Arrest Sweep, Others Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges
ATF Leads Investigation That Takes Down Drug, Gun Organization in Canton, 12 Arrests Tuesday AM
Connect With Us Listen To Us On