Daylight Savings Time – Permanent?

Some lawmakers in Florida have introduced legislation called the Sunshine Protection Act to keep Daylight Savings Time all year long. This weekend we turn our clocks ahead one hour. Those who support the measure say:

There’s more light to enjoy in the evening. …

The crime rate drops during daylight saving time. …

It minimizes energy consumption (and lowers your costs ). …

consumption (and lowers your ). … It lowers the incidence of traffic accidents.

Just to name a few…those who question the move says children will be walking to school or waiting for the bus in the dark.

Don’t forget…turn your clocks FORWARD this weekend.