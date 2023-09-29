Dianne Feinstein, Powerful U.S. Senator from California, Dies at 90

Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of the U.S. Senate and the longest-serving senator from California, has died at age 90.

Feinstein’s death leaves vacant her powerful Senate seat, requiring Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint a temporary successor.

The Democratic senator’s decades-long career was studded with major legislative achievements on issues including gun control and the environment.

Feinstein announced that she would not seek reelection at the end of her term in 2024