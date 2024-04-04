Director of Communications Hired in Canton

Canton Mayor William Sherer II is announcing the hiring of a Director of Communications.

Christian Turner will begin the job on Monday. Turner previously served as the Director of Public Relations & Community Initiatives for Stark County Prosecutor, Kyle Stone. She was also previously employed by the City of Canton as the Marketing and Special Events Coordinator in the Parks and Recreation Department. Turner is a 13-year Army veteran and two-time Iraq war veteran having served as a public affairs specialist for many years.

Sherer says when he was elected Mayor he recognized the need to implement the position of Director of Communications to help keep our residents informed