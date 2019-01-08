Do You Shower Too Much?

Maybe you should stop showering so much. Sure, it’s not going to make you popular with your coworkers, family, and friends, but at least you’ll have better skin or something.

There’s a pretty strong consensus among dermatologists that you don’t need to shower every day . . . and in fact, it’s better for your skin if you don’t. But . . . three-quarters of us do it anyway.

According to a new survey, 49% of people shower once a day . . . 20% take one almost every day . . . and 6% take MORE than one a day.

And they’re all worse off than the 18% of people who shower two or three times a week . . . the 3% who only take one shower a week . . . and the very self-confident 1% of people who only take one a MONTH