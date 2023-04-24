Early Voting Expands this Week in Ohio

Early Voting Hours change beginning Monday…. that’s because we’ll be just a week away from election day on May 2nd.

It looks like this:

Mon April 24: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tue April 25: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wed-Fri April 26-28: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sat April 29: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sun April 30: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

No voting on Monday the day before the election

Also, you have until tomorrow to request an absentee ballot.

Those ballots must be postmarked by May 1 and returned to local boards of elections by May 6, which is four days after the election. The previous policy gave voters until 10 days after the election to submit completed ballots.