En-Rich-Ment Christmas Production Set for December 14
Betty Smith, Executive Director of Canton’s En-Rich-Ment Program, spoke to Gary Rivers on Tuesday about that organization’s upcoming holiday musical production.
December 14, 1 pm or 5 pm EN-RICH-MENT’s Christmas production of Dr. Newheart’s Christmas Cure. This is a Broadway-styled musical with a timeless message. When the kids come to the clinic suffering from the overkill of Christmas, Dr. Newheart diagnoses their malady as the “Christmas Day Dumps.”
Donations will be accepted. The program is free to all who attend.
Betty also talked about the En-Rich-Ment Inaugural Fine Arts Awards Gala which will be held at the Cultural Center for the Arts on December 28th from 5p to 8:30pm.
