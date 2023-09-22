Exterminators Descend on Canton McKinley High School

Canton McKinley High School is closed today because fleas were found in some classrooms and exterminators were brought in to eradicate the problem.

In a statement from Superintendent Jeff Talbert he says the district did an inspection following the sightings of fleas that were confined to a few classrooms. He adds the best way to handle the situation was to cancel classes and let the exterminators do their work. Talbert says it allows the company unrestricted access to the premises today and over the weekend. Classes are expected to resume on Monday.

All extra curricular activities not being hosted by McKinley will go on as scheduled.