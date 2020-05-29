Freeze your Cereal? Apparently you should – Here’s Why!
Here’s the newest life hack from TikTok that may or may not work. People online are claiming that cereal is WAY better if you put it in the freezer before you add milk.
A bunch of TikTok users posted videos, so a writer at BuzzFeed tried it. She was skeptical, but said it really does make a difference. Quote, “It’s almost like you haven’t properly had cereal until you’ve put a bowl in the freezer.”
It’s not clear how long you’re supposed to leave it in there. But she did it for an hour, and said it worked with Cheerios and Honey Bunches of Oats. The main drawback is it turns a bowl of cereal into an hour-long process.